The Free Press
New here? Welcome. Learn More About the Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
‘The Old Man and the Sea’ with Admiral James Stavridis
The Free Press
56M
A Navy legend on what he learned about resilience from Hemingway.

Admiral James Stavridis once commanded fleets as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO. Now he commands a collection of 5,000 rare books. Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea changed Stavridis’s life.

In this episode, the admiral sits down with Shilo Brooks to discuss the themes of hardship, pride, and resilience that appear in Santiago’s epic struggle at sea. Stavridis, who stuck out in the military for his love of books, and stuck out as a law school dean for his love of the military, explains how reading books has made him a more effective leader.

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.
Make a comment
Comments
1
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
2h

Admiral James Stavridis is on Hugh Hewtt show Weekly(?).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Books
Education
Literature

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice