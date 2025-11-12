It’s Wednesday, November 12. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Our pointless debt crisis. Enrollment in remedial math is surging at UC San Diego. Why Socrates was the first punk rocker. And more.
But first: Zohran Mamdani and the vicious libel cycle.
We’ve extensively covered the rising tide of antisemitism over the last few years here at The Free Press. And to many, the triumph of Zohran Mamdani—a man who fashions himself an anti-Israel activist, and who has refused to condemn calls to “globalize the intifada”—in the New York mayor’s race last week was another data point in that trend. Others say Mamdani’s avowed “anti-Zionism” is not the same thing as anti-Jewish hate.
But for Adam Louis-Klein, this is the wrong frame.
In his latest essay, Adam looks at what he calls race libels—that is, “defamatory accusations leveled at Jews or other minorities.” They are not simply lies or misinformation, says Adam, but “social technologies” that “spread like wildfire, ignite moral certainty, and reshape institutions in their path. Their power does not come from proof, but from repetition, outrage, and a totalizing logic that shuts out contradiction.”
It is racism, pure and simple, Adam argues, because it “begins with a presumption of guilt.”
This piece helps you make sense of so much of the last two years—and offers a way out of the darkness. “This is not only a fight for truth,” writes Adam. “It is a fight against the belief that any people can be essentially evil.”
—Oliver Wiseman
On Breaking History
Punk music was born 50 years ago. But the first punk wasn’t Sid Vicious or Joe Strummer—or anyone from the 20th century. The roots of punk go back 2,400 years to Socrates, the father of philosophy. So argues Eli Lake in the latest episode of Breaking History. He explores why Socrates’ insistence on questioning everything wasn’t just punk rock; it also prevented his culture—and ours—from stagnating.
Click here to listen to Eli’s latest, or catch it wherever you get your podcasts.
A vote to reopen the government could come as early as this afternoon after the House Rules Committee advanced the Senate-approved funding package yesterday. Several progressive House Democrats have called on Senator Chuck Schumer to step down as minority leader, arguing that he gave in to Republicans and walked away essentially empty-handed.
A Utah judge has struck down a Republican redistricting plan, instead implementing a map that creates a solidly Democratic congressional district around Salt Lake City. The original plan would have created two competitive districts that favored Republicans. In four states, partisan redistricting efforts have yielded nine redrawn districts favorable to Republicans compared to five for Democrats solely in California.
In an interview on Fox News, President Trump hinted at what a Republican healthcare plan might look like. He proposed giving the health insurance subsidies at the heart of the government shutdown debate directly to consumers instead of insurers. “Call it Trumpcare! Call it whatever you want to call it, but—anything but Obamacare!” Trump said.
Internal government documents raised doubts about whether the Trump administration’s proposed multinational security force to keep the peace in Gaza can be deployed, Politico reported. The documents detailed issues such as legal and operational questions about the security force, Israeli hesitation to withdraw from Gaza, and the absence of a “legitimate Palestinian partner.”
During an immigration raid outside Chicago yesterday, federal agents pointed rifles at bystanders and tried to break down doors, arresting what the government called an “armed and barricaded subject.” One resident in the apartment complex where the raid occurred described the agents as holding “90 apartments hostage while they’re trying to get to one man.”
The United Kingdom will no longer share some intelligence with the U.S. about suspected drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean because it does not want to be complicit in American air strikes that it sees as illegal, CNN reported. Meanwhile, Venezuela, where officials believe many of the boats originated, is preparing a guerrilla response in the event of a U.S. attack.
Pixar released a teaser trailer for Toy Story 5, set for release next June. The 50-second clip shows the classic toy characters, including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Mr. Potato Head, panicking at the arrival of Lilypad, a frog-shaped tablet device.
