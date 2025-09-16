One week this summer, Silicon Valley’s corner of X blew up over an Indian software engineer named Soham Parekh, accused of working multiple start-up jobs at once—perhaps as many as four.

The story quickly migrated to TechCrunch, CNBC, and a string of international news outlets. But when the time came for Parekh to explain himself, the most powerful people in tech weren’t refreshing The New York Times. They were waiting for him to show up on the Technology Business Programming Network, or as it is usually known, TBPN—a satirically named daily talk show hosted by two tech insiders named John Coogan, 36, and Jordi Hays, 29.

Launched last October, TBPN started as two LA-based friends riffing on the day’s tech news. Less than a year later, despite still operating like a group chat with cameras, it has become Silicon Valley’s answer to Meet the Press.

The show has grown quickly, with tens of thousands of followers across platforms, an expected $5 million in revenue this year, and a staff of 10 (their latest hire being a president tasked with tripling their revenue next year). But numbers alone do not reflect its considerable, and rapidly growing, influence. Guests include some of the most influential CEOs and investors in tech. People like venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. “I now only respond to VC cold emails/DMs if they’ve been on @tbpn,” tweeted Cy Sack, the head of business systems at Anduril. Whether or not he was being serious, the comment gets at the show’s rising clout. This week, Hays and Coogan are set to host their biggest guest yet: Mark Zuckerberg.

It is, in other words, the most influential talk show you’ve probably never heard of—the place where Silicon Valley’s elite go to explain themselves.