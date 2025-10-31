The Moral Rot Eating the American Right
When leaders like J.D. Vance and Kevin Roberts excuse Tucker Carlson’s embrace of extremists, they’re not defending the conservative movement—they’re burning it to the ground.
There was peace. And then, on October 7, 2023, there was war.
We saw children murdered. We saw women’s bodies destroyed by gang rape. We saw families murdered. We saw blood everywhere.
This happened. It was not a dream. It was not a lie.
I know the vice president of the United States was repulsed by this. I know Kevin Roberts, president of conservative nonprofit The Heritage Foundation, was repulsed by this.
