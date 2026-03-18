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Disa sacks's avatar
Disa sacks
9m

Here is Joe Kent 3-3-22

My opponents are again spreading lies about me.

I strongly condemn Nick Fuentes's politics, especially in regards to our ally Israel.

I ignored his invitation to speak at his recent conference in Orlando, and I am not aware of nor do I accept any endorsement from him.

https://x.com/joekent16jan19/status/1499397760084156424?s=46

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
9m

I just can't see the name "Louis Theroux" without also seeing the cake made in his image by a contestant on The British Baking Show.

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