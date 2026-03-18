It’s Wednesday, March 18. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Eli Lake on Joe Kent’s resignation. Josh Kaplan investigates whether there’s a moral panic about the “manosphere.” The foreign money behind anti-war protests. Liel Leibovitz explains why he’s proud to call himself a Disney adult. And much more.
But first: The alarmist eco-warrior who never admitted defeat.
Imagine getting almost everything wrong and still transforming the world with your ideas. That, more or less, is what happened to economist and professional eco-pessimist Paul Ehrlich, who died this week at 93. Ehrlich shot to fame in 1968 with his bestseller The Population Bomb. It predicted an explosion in humankind, draining the planet’s resources and triggering a near apocalypse.
Thankfully, Ehrlich would be proven wrong—stunningly wrong—by events. But even if Ehrlich lost the argument, his Malthusian mindset still won him award after award and, in many ways, became conventional wisdom.
Today, we’re bringing you two pieces on Ehrlich’s ideas and why they matter.
Up first, the British science writer Matt Ridley details the callous policy proposals Ehrlich’s thinking led him to support—including forced sterilization programs that Ehrlich called “coercion in a good cause”—and the policymakers who listened to him.
Up next, Larissa Phillips. She was born to parents beholden to Ehrlich’s theories. In fact, she says, she almost wasn’t born because of them: Her parents were trying to model their own family planning on his prescription for zero population growth. Thankfully, they didn’t quite get it right. Ehrlich’s death caused Larissa to contemplate not just the impact of his ideas on her family but also where the line falls—where idealism becomes pretentious, or pessimistic, or harmful.
—The Editors
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At least 75 people died Monday night in a Pakistani air strike on the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, the deadliest attack so far in an escalating violent conflict between the two nations. Pakistan, once a backer of the Taliban, is now accusing Afghanistan of harboring Islamist terrorists who carried out hundreds of attacks on Pakistani soil in recent years.
The SAVE Act, Trump’s legislation aimed at tamping down noncitizen voting, appears to have little chance of attaining the 60 Senate votes required to pass. In a procedural vote yesterday, Republican senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the lone Republican who voted with all 47 Senate Democrats against the bill.
Arizona is bringing criminal charges against online betting giant Kalshi for allegedly operating an illegal gambling business. “These are the first criminal charges of any kind filed against Kalshi in any court in the United States, but it will likely be the first of several,” Daniel Wallach, a sports and gaming lawyer, told Bloomberg.
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani likened the plight of the Irish to the “genocide” of Palestinians during a St. Patrick’s Day breakfast honoring Irish New Yorkers at Gracie Mansion. “Who can better understand those who weep than those who have been made to weep for so long?” Mamdani said.
He has two first names and one tricky task: Markwayne Mullin, Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, must balance MAGA’s deportation demands against criticism of the president’s immigration crackdown. Mullin is expected to be confirmed by the Senate’s GOP majority today.
A federal jury in Fort Worth, Texas, convicted all nine members of what prosecutors said was an antifa militant group last week in the first federal antifa terrorism trial in U.S. history. Jurors found the defendants guilty of providing material support to terrorists, attempted murder of a police officer, rioting, and using and carrying explosives in connection with an attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, 2025.
Here is Joe Kent 3-3-22
My opponents are again spreading lies about me.
I strongly condemn Nick Fuentes's politics, especially in regards to our ally Israel.
I ignored his invitation to speak at his recent conference in Orlando, and I am not aware of nor do I accept any endorsement from him.
https://x.com/joekent16jan19/status/1499397760084156424?s=46
I just can't see the name "Louis Theroux" without also seeing the cake made in his image by a contestant on The British Baking Show.