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NASA
Space
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Remember, remember...'s avatar
Remember, remember...
11m

Franny, did you REALLY say, "dark side of the moon?" "The Dark Side of the Moon" was one of Pink Floyd's best albums, but there is no such thing as a permanently dark side of the moon. In stead of a 24 hour rotation like the Earth, Luna has a 2 week rotation. What really is cool is that the moons rotation is perfectly timed so that as it revolves around us, we always see the same side.

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SSW's avatar
SSW
15m

Mandami's policies are the future of the Democratic party.

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