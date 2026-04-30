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Jeff Giesea
Jeff Giesea is an entrepreneur based in Florida. He’s the founder and chairman of The Boyd Institute, a policy lab focused on generational renewal and America’s long-term future. Read his Substack here.
Tags:
Boomers
Policy
Aging
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