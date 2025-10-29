THE BRONX — Rain or shine, this is where Raymond often ends up: at the top of East 170th Street, waiting for the Bx18 bus.

“Sometimes I walk home,” he told me, peering over a pair of silver sunglasses. “But today, I’m so tired I’m going to take it.”

In New York City, where 332 bus lines crisscross the five boroughs—shuttling riders across bridges, through Central Park, around Times Square, and almost everywhere—the Bx18 is one of the most isolated in the city. It is also the one that Raymond, a 53-year-old lifelong Bronxite, takes most days to run errands and to visit his ailing mother.