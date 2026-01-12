MINNEAPOLIS — James said Renee Good, his neighbor, went out the way she lived: taking care of others.

“She was always checking up on everybody, making sure everybody was okay. That’s literally what she was doing that day,” said James, 38. “She was telling her family, ‘Hey, heads up—ICE is down the road.’ ”

Last Wednesday morning, he heard gunshots outside his bedroom window on Portland Avenue in South Minneapolis. Scared, he waited five minutes before running out to find Good’s wife, Rebecca Good, sitting in the snow, screaming.

Rebecca, 40, had “brain matter and blood dripping all over her,” said James. “I went upstairs to get her a towel, and by the time I came back, she was gone.”

Videos show Good blocking traffic in a maroon SUV. Three ICE agents swarm her car. Through her open window, Good looks at one of the agents, Jonathan Ross, 43. “I’m not mad at you dude,” she tells him. Rebecca, who is wearing a whistle around her neck then asks Ross: “You want to come at us?” As Good maneuvers the car—either to flee or to run the agent over, depending on which narrative you believe—Ross fires three times. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.