Breaking History
The Invention That Changed Everything
Eli Lake
27M
How did air-conditioning become one of the most powerful invisible forces shaping modern life?
For Breaking History this week, I went down a rabbit hole. It’s August. I live in the swamp of D.C., known not just for its mucky politics but also for its disgustingly humid summers.

As I sit indoors all day, I’ve seen some interesting internet discourse about my beloved air-conditioning. I read a thread on X about the way German elites reject air-conditioning as American wastefulness, to the chagrin of the masses that want to stop sweating. In these very pages, Tyler Cowen sang the praises of American AC, declaring it the mark of civilization versus the European model of allowing vulnerable people to die during heat waves.

This all got me thinking about the history of air-conditioning. How was this technology invented? How did it become ubiquitous in America, revolutionizing our health, productivity, and especially our movie culture, which relies on cool theaters during the blockbuster summer months?

Salvatore Basile is the author of Cool: How Air Conditioning Changed Everything, a deeply researched book on air-conditioning—not just as a machine, but as a force that completely changed how we live. Salvatore has deep insights into how AC has affected our architecture, urban development, and work habits.

Check out our conversation to learn something new about this magical technology.

Democrats want to take away your air conditioning because they are possessed by Satan. They don’t want to eliminate it. They just want to make it cost $1,000/mo so that only people like me can have it and the Kulaks will be forced to suffer.

You see, the Kulaks do not require much to be happy and this is unacceptable to sociopathic narcissists (Democrats) who hate God and only derive pleasure from dominating those around them.

Of course they cloak this on their own counterfeit virtue. They just want to save the earth so that the children can breathe. Democrats are unacceptable people. They need to be dealt with harshly.

Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Technology
Climate
