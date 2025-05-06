The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Joe Nocera
Joe Nocera is the deputy managing editor of The Free Press. He has been a business journalist for over 40 years, including stints at Fortune, where he was executive editor; The New York Times, where he wrote the “Talking Business” column; and Bloomberg, where he was a business columnist. His books include All the Devils Are Here, about the 2008 financial crisis, and Indentured, about the NCAA. His latest book, co-authored with Bethany McLean, is The Big Fail, about America’s failed response to the pandemic. He wrote and hosted the popular podcast The Shrink Next Door. His most recent podcast is American Dreamer: Who Was Jay Gatsby? Nocera has won many business journalism awards and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2007.
Tags:
Tariffs
Trade
Politics
History
Business
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice