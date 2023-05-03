The Inside Forces Upending Medicine

Hello, readers. In January, we began a series of reports looking at how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures are transforming our institutions. How, under the guise of progress, these measures are undermining their meritocratic mission.

First, John Sailer revealed how DEI is weakening universities. Then Rikki Schlott explored how these same demands are affecting the arts.

Today, we turn to the medical profession, starting with Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the former associate dean of curriculum at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, who explains how he is turning the tide against DEI in medical education with his organization, Do No Harm. And, in a separate piece that follows, Dr. Sally Satel looks at how trauma therapy—the unproven belief that mental and physical ailments inevitably stem from childhood—has captured the field of psychiatry.

Check out our preview of both pieces below, with links to read the full articles on our site. As always, I am eager to hear what you think in the comments.

—BW

