The Home Front of the Iran War
We can’t defeat terrorism if we’re afraid to identify its source.
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The war in Iran has come home.
On Thursday afternoon, a Lebanese-born U.S. citizen named Ayman Mohamad Ghazali drove a vehicle packed with explosives into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan—one of the largest Reform Jewish congregations in the United States—while 140 children under the age of 5 were attending preschool inside. The building was set ablaze. A security guard was struck by the vehicle. More than 50 first responders were later treated for smoke inhalation.
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