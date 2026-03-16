The war in Iran has come home.

On Thursday afternoon, a Lebanese-born U.S. citizen named Ayman Mohamad Ghazali drove a vehicle packed with explosives into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan—one of the largest Reform Jewish congregations in the United States—while 140 children under the age of 5 were attending preschool inside. The building was set ablaze. A security guard was struck by the vehicle. More than 50 first responders were later treated for smoke inhalation.