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KARYN TRUITT's avatar
KARYN TRUITT
1m

"I am a Jew, can I still be a Democrat?"

*WHY*

Why would and Jewish person *chose* to belong to a group that is actively seeking their destruction???

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Lanny's avatar
Lanny
2m

"For of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: 'It might have been'"

American poet John Greenleaf Whittier in his poem Maud Muller.

Had President Trump kept his foot on the neck of the Iranians rather than agreeing to a ceasefire on April 8th the world would look a lot different than it does today.

What a sad missed opportunity.

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