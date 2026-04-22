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Michelle Styles's avatar
Michelle Styles
3m

And honestly, the popcorn eating pleasure which is the Starmer scandal does continue. It is the watching senior politicians squirm. Ed Miliband yesterday abandoned any pretence of supporting Starmer's 'mistake. https://x.com/RupertMyers/status/2046544247029923869

ANd then there was Pat McFadden this morning: https://x.com/SamCoatesSky/status/2046852055734915116

Prime Minister's Questions today should be a treat. There is an unexploded bomb about why Robbins's predecessor left early. Wasd it because he didn't want to approve Mandelson? https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/04/22/politics-live-news-keir-starmer-mandelson-robbins/

The local elections are on 7 May. Labour is expected to do terribly. Starmer may go after that. Right now you can see the power ebbing away.

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