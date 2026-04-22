It’s Wednesday, April 22. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Why the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is the perfect place for Trump. Eli Lake on the Iraq militias helping Iran. The next installment of Will Rahn’s investigation into what we know about UFOs. Plus: How screens changed everything. And much more.

But first: The unlikely Americans standing behind Haitian immigrants.

President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign once looked unstoppable. But today, the gang of dissenters is growing, including in some unexpected places.

The House voted last week to extend a program that lets about 500,000 Haitian immigrants temporarily live and work in the U.S. with no risk of being sent home. Four Republicans joined Democrats to support the extension to a program the Trump administration said last year it planned to scrap. Though the bill will likely stall in the Senate, the GOP defections reflect deepening unease with Trump’s approach.

The move in Congress to shield Haitians with temporary protected status signals a broader shift. At least one deeply conservative community is rallying behind these immigrants. Members of First Baptist Church in Panhandle, Texas, were shocked when they learned that two Haitian members of their church had received deportation orders, as Carrie McKean reports. Many First Baptist members voted for Trump, but they are now desperate to spare their neighbors from his deportation campaign—and they believe that they are upholding Christian values through their efforts.

But what if the law is on the president’s side? Haitians have suffered mightily, with causes including a devastating 2010 earthquake and unending political violence. But their fast track into the United States was meant to be temporary, Charles Lane argues, and the president gets to decide when to close it. Next week, the Supreme Court will hear a case about Trump’s effort to finally shut the door.

—The Editors

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Is Vain. Trump Will Fit Right In. James Kirchick For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump is attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the same event where Barack Obama roasted him in 2011. That fateful night, by legend, set Trump on his path to the White House. James Kirchick previews the president’s appearance and argues that journalists protesting his presence this weekend are missing the point: The dinner was never a particularly noble setting to begin with. Read full story

Iran’s Secret Weapon Is in Iraq Eli Lake Iran’s proxy forces in neighboring Iraq have emerged as a potent and inconvenient threat in the war against Iran. Eli Lake writes that the same Iraqi militias that helped defeat the Islamic State a decade ago have mounted attacks on U.S. bases and on allies such as Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. Many analysts and U.S. officials see no quick or certain way to stop the militias. Read full story

The Harvard Astrophysicist Who Wants to Believe in UFOs Will Rahn Trump has promised the imminent release of secret government UFO documents. In the second part of our video series What Should You Think About Aliens?, Will Rahn sits down with Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, one of science’s most credible, albeit controversial, voices on extraterrestrial life. Loeb argues that dismissing the possibility of alien visitation isn’t skepticism, it’s arrogance. Listen on

How We Became Screen People Megan Garber We don’t just look at screens anymore. We have become new people inside them. Megan Garber, in an essay adapted from her new book “Screen People,” argues that living under constant surveillance has turned us into performers—and is driving us out of public life and into isolation. Read Megan’s piece to understand how “feeling seen” went from a blessing to a curse. Read full story

How Al Gore Politicized Climate Science Roger Pielke Jr. Twenty years ago, Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” turned climate change into a defining political issue. Roger Pielke Jr. argues that the film’s real legacy isn’t its science, some of which was wrong, but something that sowed the seeds for the poisoned climate politics of today. Read full story

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