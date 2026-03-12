“The Bronx is tired of these landlords’ shit.”

That was the reaction of Linda Coleson, 23, to the hundreds of people who showed up to Fordham University on Wednesday evening for one of Zohran Mamdani’s Rental Ripoff hearings.

The Big Apple’s democratic socialist mayor campaigned as a leader who would fight for the little guy and take on the Goliaths of capitalism. The hearings, according to the city, promised to “offer New Yorkers a microphone to share poor conditions and unconscionable business practices.” This was Mamdani’s chance to shine.

When I arrived at Fordham’s brightly lit student center, the scene looked less like a struggle session and more like a science fair. A sign declaring the righteous struggle of “New Yorkers vs. Bad Landlords” adorned a projector screen above a stage. There were booths with tenant unions offering know-your-rights workshops and nonprofits providing free legal aid for renters. Coloring books, puzzles, and stuffed animals were set out for children (though I saw only one child at the event).