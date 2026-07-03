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USA
America
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Jim Geschke's avatar
Jim Geschke
11m

A joy to read the different perspectives on the American Experiment.

History is so much more complex than an individual ideology or set of values. But from what I've experienced, learned, and read —especially about our core Western values—individualism, liberal democracy, free-market capitalism, the rule of law, and universal human rights—we live in the greatest country on earth.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
14m

Imagine what it’s like for a European World Cup fan to return home after seeing the real America. Air conditioning in giant stadiums, Walmarts, and Buc-ees. Warm and welcoming Americans who are the opposite of what their media propagandizes us as. God bless America. Hope we inspire Europeans to protect their homelands from the communists and Islamists who threaten all of us: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/european-world-cup-fans-letter

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