The Great Writers Who Were Terrible People

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Roald Dahl gave the world Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He was also a vicious antisemite.
A Broadway play about Dahl’s legacy; the new Michael Jackson biopic; Kanye West’s attempt…
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