WATCH: The Future of Money with Brian Armstrong

Have you ever gone on the internet and stumbled onto this combo of words, or perhaps non-words?: Dogecoin. Shiba Inu. Hawkcoin. Bored Ape NFT.
If that sounded like gibberish, don’t worry—we’ll explain. And also, time to start learning, because these terms come out of a new financial ecosystem—the world of crypto, a market that started 15 years ago and is…
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events
Make a comment
Share article