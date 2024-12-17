If you’re a regular, you may have noticed that The Free Press has a new look. We love the redesign. As Nellie put it: “Our website looks strong, proud, noble, American.” We hope you agree.

But the glow-up is just one aspect of the new and improved Free Press.

Over the past year, we’ve been listening hard to you—in our comments section, of course, but also in surveys and in countless real-world conversations. And Free Pressers are nothing if not honest about what they want.

Our new site was built by our killer product team with you—all 975,000 of you!—in mind.

I want to explain the revamped Free Press experience:

The website is not just more beautiful. It’s also far easier to navigate because it’s topically organized, making the content you care the most about much more accessible. If you want to dive into the TGIF archive, for example, click right here. If you want to catch up on all of Douglas Murray’s Things Worth Remembering columns, click right here. If you’re a fan of our international coverage, yes, click right here.

There are dedicated spots where you can always find our in-house podcasts and videos.

Keep up with all of our events with a dedicated page.

We love the site, and we hope you make it your default home page. But most of you prefer to read The Free Press right in your inbox, so your email experience just got a whole lot better, too.

But the most important change: You can personalize your Free Press. If you want to receive every story on a particular topic in your inbox right when it’s published, now you can do that. Want to make sure you read everything we publish, the moment we publish it, on education? Done. On foreign policy? Done. Want to opt out of TGIF? You can! (Nellie will yell at you, but you can.) We want you to be able to prioritize the stories that matter most to you.

So head over to https://www.thefp.com/newsletters to curate your own personalized edition of The Free Press. And don’t worry: We’ll make sure you still receive all of our most important pieces, no matter what.

We have ambitious plans for 2025, and this is just the beginning. We founded The Free Press with a simple goal: to build a journalistic institution worthy of your trust. To help us meet that goal, and for unlimited access to all of our content, become a paid subscriber today.

Yours,

Bari