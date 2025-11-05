“Affordability” is the new mantra of American politics. Zohran Mamdani ran on it, and he just became the mayor of New York City. He’s not alone: Across the country, many Democrats have moderated their focus on wokeism, centering their campaigns instead on practical, bread-and-butter issues—namely, the cost of living. This focus is largely perceived to have driven Mamdani’s Tuesday night victory, as well as that of Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s gubernatorial race and Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey’s.

And it’s not just Democrats. Republicans, too, are talking about stressing affordability in their messaging. At a time when inflation remains stuck around three percent, it is easy to see why voters from both parties share concerns about the cost of living.

But I am here to raise a cautionary note. I fear this talk about affordability will prove harmful, and likely counterproductive.