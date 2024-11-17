The First Million Free Pressers

FOR FREE PEOPLE

Bari Weiss for The Free Press on getting 1 million subscribers.
(Jeffrey McWhorter for The Free Press)

By Bari Weiss

November 17, 2024

We’ve come a long way.

As of today, there are about 915,000 Free Pressers. That’s something like eight University of Michigan football stadiums. It’s incredible. 

More and more people are realizing that we need a news source that reflects reality. And perhaps nothing made that clearer than what happened on November 5. The people that still depend on the legacy press were shocked by the outcome of the election. Those that rely on The Free Press weren’t. 

That’s because we live in the real world—and we are building a community of independent Americans who want to do the same.

If you’re here, we know it’s not just because you want fearless, independent journalism for yourself. It’s because you want it for other people, too. Free Pressers tell us again and again that we’re not just a media company—we’re a public trust.

So we’re setting an ambitious goal for the rest of this year. By December 31, 2024, we want to get to a million subscribers. 

Why a million? Because a million is a big, flashy goal. It’s our Super Heavy booster catch. It’s like ten Michigan stadiums. 

Also: I am not allotted a single day of vacation until we do.

But we aren’t going to get there on our own. We need your help. And we want to make it worth your while.

If you refer 10 people to The Free Press—just get them to sign up for the free version— we’ll give you six months of a paid subscription for free. If you refer 20 people, we’ll give you a whole year.

And whichever one of you decides to go all out and get us 500 subscribers, I can promise you a lifetime subscription, our pre-worn, signed TGIF socks—or at the very least, a Zoom with Nellie and me.

Here is the link. Share it far and wide. Or click the button just below. If you aren’t yet a paid subscriber, click here.

One million people committed to honest, dogged, and ferociously independent journalism.

Let’s go.

our Comments

Use common sense here: disagree, debate, but don't be a .

