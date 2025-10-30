The Free Press
So the House passes a clean CR. The democrats in the senate refuse because Schumer decides in order to show the sociopaths of the DSA he still has batzim they wont pass the clean CR. So the democrats have basically shut down the government because Schumer is scared of AOC.

The dems say they are fighting for the average american. But the average american who gets SNAP benefits is going to go hungry and federal workers are not getting a paycheck, but the democrats in congress are still receiving their paychecks. If they want to be like the average American the democrats need to not take their pay as long as congress is not passing a budget. That would show batzim. (I know there are several republican senators who are not taking their pay as long as the government is shut down. No democrats though)

No the ceasefire in Gaza is not going to hold because Qatar and Turkey got what they wanted from the US and now they want to let Hamas survive. At least the living hostages are home. And honestly, Israel needed a reprieve to regroup. She can control 50% of Gaza for the foreseeable future. Not easy but necessary. Honestly, she has no choice. Anyone who actually thought this was "Peace in Our Time" really has no idea who islamists are and what they believe.

Xi is smarter than Trump. But the US is more economically viable and stable than China. As long as Trump doesn't give away the store, the US will be fine.

The statement from Trump “ I would like to wear it right now” was said while he was lifting and admiring the gold medal necklace, not the crown. He laughed when he looked at the crown and said nothing. There have been dozens of videos of this exchange between leaders, but implying he meant the crown only enrages the No Kings crowd. The crown was a joke. TFP - do better.

