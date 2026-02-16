The “Epstein fallout.”

That’s the phrase headline writers all used on Friday when Casey Wasserman announced that he was going to sell his eponymous talent, music, and sports agency. The Wall Street Journal, The Hollywood Reporter, the BBC, NBC News, The New York Times, and others: They all told the story in the same way. The “Epstein fallout” was forcing Wasserman, 51, whose “powerhouse” agency (as the Times described it) employed some 4,000 people around the globe, to unload his creation. Otherwise, it might not survive.

The body blows had been coming fast and furious for Wasserman since the release of the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails. Among the first to defect was the soccer star Amy Wambach, who issued a scathing statement. “I read Casey Wasserman’s correspondence in the Epstein files,” it read in part. “I am following my gut and my values,” she said as she cut ties with the agency.