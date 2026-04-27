We are being engulfed by a terrible upside-downness. This is the most important lesson of Saturday night’s near-calamity at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, in Washington, D.C.

The things that were, until recently, obviously off-limits—adhere to the law, not shoot the president of the United States—are no longer off-limits.

Not everywhere, of course. Not to most Americans.

To most of us, the old constraints still apply.

But the new radicalism, the new ethos, is bubbling up up up, seeping into all our many nooks and spaces.

Last week, thanks to The New York Times, we learned all about the glories of “microlooting” and why it’s good to steal from Whole Foods or the Louvre, and why we need more “cool crimes.”