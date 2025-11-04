A fight over who will lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is revealing the latest fault lines in the MAGA movement—and where they might be drawn in 2028.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been doing double duty since July as the space agency’s interim administrator, after President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew Jared Isaacman’s nomination in May. Isaacman is a billionaire entrepreneur who commanded two flight missions for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and invested millions in the company, before divesting last year.