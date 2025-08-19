“Everything with the environment is really fucking getting to me,” Ella Emhoff told the camera in a recent TikTok video. “I experience a lot of climate anxiety. Like a lot of us do,” she went on, laughing over the last bit, before catching herself. “It’s not funny. . . you just nervous-laugh about it because it’s scary.”

Emhoff, a.k.a. the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, was then laid into online, and branded “whiny,” but she is in the majority of her cohort; most young people experience some sort of eco-anxiety. The Brazilian model Isabelle Boemeke used to be one of them.

She says it’s part of the reason she became the “world’s first nuclear energy influencer.”