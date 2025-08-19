The Brazilian Model Who Wants America to Go Nuclear
Ella Emhoff suffers from climate anxiety. Isabelle Boemeke wants to teach her, and everyone else, how to stop worrying and love the power plant.
“Everything with the environment is really fucking getting to me,” Ella Emhoff told the camera in a recent TikTok video. “I experience a lot of climate anxiety. Like a lot of us do,” she went on, laughing over the last bit, before catching herself. “It’s not funny. . . you just nervous-laugh about it because it’s scary.”
Emhoff, a.k.a. the stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, was then laid into online, and branded “whiny,” but she is in the majority of her cohort; most young people experience some sort of eco-anxiety. The Brazilian model Isabelle Boemeke used to be one of them.
She says it’s part of the reason she became the “world’s first nuclear energy influencer.”