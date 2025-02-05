The Boys of DOGE
Before you reach for the Valium, it’s worth remembering this isn’t the first time twentysomethings have helped lead a revolution inside the nation’s capital.
20
Meet the lads who will help decide the fate of America’s administrative state. Many of them are barely old enough to order a drink. And yet these engineers staffing Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, appear to be running the current Hunger Games for the federal bureaucracy.
Or so it would seem from recent profiles of the young engineers selected by Musk to cut the fat out of such bureaucracies as the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Maintaining The Free Press is Expensive!
To support independent journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Subscriber Benefits:
Full access to all articles, investigations and columns
Access to the comments section on every piece we publish
Weekly columns from Nellie Bowles, Douglas Murray, and Bari Weiss
First chance to purchase tickets for live Free Press events