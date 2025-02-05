Meet the lads who will help decide the fate of America’s administrative state. Many of them are barely old enough to order a drink. And yet these engineers staffing Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, appear to be running the current Hunger Games for the federal bureaucracy.

Or so it would seem from recent profiles of the young engineers selected by Musk to cut the fat out of such bureaucracies as the U.S. Agency for International Development.