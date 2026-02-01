Imagine AI agents that can access your entire computer, email accounts, and trading accounts if you let them. The “agents” are software: programs that have memory and can expand their abilities by writing their own apps. They can communicate with the outside world, and with each other.

This is the world of OpenClaw, an AI agent creator that in the last week has caused a frenzy in the AI world and beyond. In just a few days, it has gone through two name changes (from Clawdbot to Moltbot to OpenClaw), spawned more than a million digital AI agents, and given rise to what many AI developers see as the wildest, most science fiction-like experiment on the internet.

You can download OpenClaw right now and install it with one line of code. But you shouldn’t, unless it’s on a burner laptop and you really know what you are doing. The OpenClaw AI agents are new, and we are not sure exactly what to expect from them. Give them enough access, and they could drain your crypto wallet or send a hate email to your boss.