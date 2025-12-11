RINGGOLD, Georgia — From behind the counter of a gas station, Lauren Epperson leaned over to tell me that she used to love President Donald Trump.

“Yep,” she said, smacking her lips. “Used to believe every word he said.”

Not anymore. The first nail in the coffin was Israel, which Epperson said she realized has been “blackmailing” the president and the entire federal government for decades. But the death knell was months of resistance by the president to releasing the federal government’s files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I don’t like him anymore,” said Epperson, 41 and the mother of two kids, while counting bills near the cash register. Trump is “a sellout—just like all the people I’ve loved and voted for. Oh, they got me good.”