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The Attempt on Trump’s Life and Political Violence in America, with Douglas Murray
Aaron MacLean
56M
After witnessing the weekend’s assassination attempt, Douglas Murray and Aaron MacLean discuss possible security failures, political radicalization, and the normalization of violence.

Douglas Murray, journalist and author of On Democracies and Death Cults, joins School of War to discuss the assassination attempt that we both witnessed in person at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Was there a lapse in appropriate security? Is political violence being normalized? Can it be contained?

Niall Ferguson with Aaron MacLean Live in NYC

Join Aaron MacLean and renowned historian Sir Niall Ferguson for a special live recording of School of War at the iconic New York Historical on May 19. Head here for tickets.

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Assassination
Political Violence

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