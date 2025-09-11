The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
47
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Susan Russell's avatar
Susan Russell
2m

First the heartbreak of the murder of Iryna. Now this. Both indicate a country going off the rails. Somebody murdered a man trying to keep the train on the tracks by reaching young people.

I would quibble with the language that we haven't "inability to prevent crime." We have the ability. The nihilistic left, here and in France- currently setting fires-- and the UK, is nullifying law enforcement. People in a sweet neighborhood in London have homeless drug addicts and crime on their front lawns. When they call the police, the police say a) there's nothing they can do about it b)they don't have enough funds. Callers say they use one excuse after the other, but refuse help the neighborhood.

The Left wants anarchic streets, hiring far fewer police, prosecuting police, removing police protection from lawsuits, demonizing them, making the job so fruitless and adversarial that police are retiring in record numbers. All this based on b******* - it's the only word we need to start using it regularly, sorry Mom--" justice" theories cooked up by people with pineapples on their heads, that the best way to control crime is to let it rip and get criminals out of those prisons! from academics who are off their gourds.

One of the purposes of mobs and assassinations and rampant crime is to break people, their spirits. The opposite's going to happen with the murder of Charlie Kirk, coupled with the murder of that young woman and the look on her face. Mika Brzezinski -- I heard her voice on the car radio-- sounded like someone completely unwired, in need of sedation. It must be about the death of Iryna, I thought. It was about ICE arresting illegal immigrants.

What kind of people are these? I'm not saying Trump is perfect but they hate him with a hysterical intensity because he's trying to wrest back the steering wheel before we go off the cliff.

It's time to round up anybody associated with antifa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
T-1000's avatar
T-1000
4m

So weird for a guy that hated MLK, Jr. to wind up going the exact same way he did.

The irony

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice