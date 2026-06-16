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Matthew Campbell
Matthew Campbell is the author of The Man Who Stole the Gods: A True Story of War, Obsession, and a Global Art Conspiracy. He has reported from more than 25 countries on topics including crime, corruption, terrorism, economics, and the environment.
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Art
History
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