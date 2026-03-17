If you spend too much time on X or get your news from the liberal mainstream media, you may have gotten the impression that the president’s supporters are abandoning him in droves over Operation Epic Fury, his war on Iran’s nuclear program. This is Israel’s war, not ours! according to any number of podcasters, far left and far right. The president has been dragged into this war against his will by the nefarious Netanyahu, the podcasters claim, and he has betrayed everything he once stood for! Young people know it! they claim. It’s just the old fogies, the Boomers, the neocons, the Israel First crowd who support Trump now.

“Younger generations. . . are very much against this war,” former congresswoman turned X personality Marjorie Taylor Greene told CNN today, supplying the network with the content they most crave—“proof” Trump voters might defect for the Democrats. “It’s 100 percent a betrayal to what MAGA was supposed to be.”

Alas, this narrative is complete fiction.