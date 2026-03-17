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DEBATE: Do We Need God?
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Batya Ungar-Sargon
American Jew. Host of "Batya!" on @NewsNation, 7PM Saturday, 11AM Sunday. Author of Bad News, Second Class, and The Jews & the Left.
Tags:
Antisemitism
Donald Trump
Candace Owens
Charlie Kirk
Israel
MAGA
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