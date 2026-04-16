The Ancient Jewish Wisdom Behind a $5 Billion Company

For tickets to our live recording with Jon Meacham in Philadelphia, CLICK HERE and register. Use code TFP for a 20 percent discount.
As he built Kind Snacks into a $5 billion company, Shark Tank’s Daniel Lubetzky didn’t turn to start-up gurus or business manuals—but to a 2,000-year-old Jewish text.
After the death of his father, a Holocaust survivor with …
Start Your Free Trial to Unlock This Story
Support our journalism and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is. Get your first 7 days free.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
Share article