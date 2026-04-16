The Ancient Jewish Wisdom Behind a $5 Billion Company

For tickets to our live recording with Jon Meacham in Philadelphia, CLICK HERE and register. Use code TFP for a 20 percent discount.

As he built Kind Snacks into a $5 billion company, Shark Tank’s Daniel Lubetzky didn’t turn to start-up gurus or business manuals—but to a 2,000-year-old Jewish text.

After the death of his father, a Holocaust survivor with …