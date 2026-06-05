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The AI Arms Race: Can Our Intel Community Keep Up? With Anthony Vinci
Aaron MacLean
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Are we being spied on all the time? Former intelligence officer Anthony Vinci explains how AI is changing the world of spy craft.

Anthony Vinci—co-founder and CEO of Vico, an AI company that empowers judgment and analysis in finance and national security, and author of The Fourth Intelligence Revolution—joins School of War to discuss the technological evolution of spy craft. How does an intelligence officer operate in a world of rapidly advancing technology? What happens when mach…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Technology
Intelligence
AI
Tech
Artificial Intelligence

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