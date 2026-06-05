The AI Arms Race: Can Our Intel Community Keep Up? With Anthony Vinci

Anthony Vinci—co-founder and CEO of Vico, an AI company that empowers judgment and analysis in finance and national security, and author of The Fourth Intelligence Revolution—joins School of War to discuss the technological evolution of spy craft. How does an intelligence officer operate in a world of rapidly advancing technology? What happens when mach…
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