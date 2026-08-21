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When Terrorists Become the Heroes to Young Americans
Aaron MacLean
42M
Russian literature scholar Gary Saul Morson on how revolutionary violence became fashionable in pre–Soviet Russia, and why he sees troubling parallels to America today.
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In prerevolutionary Russia, it was not uncommon for children to dream of becoming terrorists when they grew up. “It was a respected profession,” says Northwestern University professor Gary Saul Morson, who now sees troubling parallels between modern-day America and an era in Russia when terrorism became fashionable and radicals came to see violence as a…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Russia
Terrorism
History
Communism

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