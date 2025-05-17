Welcome back to my Saturday column—where we cover all things (but not everything!) culture. This week, I talked with Greg Gutfeld, watched many, many videos of the president’s granddaughter—and went to a horrible gallery opening.

It’s the End of the World as We Know It, and Greg Gutfeld Feels Fine

I don’t know anyone who still tunes into late night. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon are still up there, behind their desks, laughing along to whatever non sequitur their starlet guest is telling them that night—but the shows just don’t capture the zeitgeist like they used to. Late-night TV is technically rolling along, and has some funny guys in suits, but it’s not what it once was. Like England!

And yet, sometime before James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke got big on YouTube and the world of podcasting exploded, there was one man in cable who managed to squeeze through at the last second and come out on top. His name is Greg Gutfeld.

“It’s bizarre that I’m doing this and it’s going so well. I didn’t plan on it,” Gutfeld told me.