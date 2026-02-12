Young women have never struggled to find people with opinions about when they should have a baby, and that is especially true these days, across the political spectrum.

Recently, the liberal podcaster Dax Shepard said he was talking with his 11-year-old daughter, Delta, about how she wanted to be a mother one day. “When do you think you’ll have your first child? When you turn 18?” he asked her. The sixth grader rejected her father’s suggestion that she might want to have a baby in seven years, and so Shepard managed to out-crazy his previous suggestion by telling his child, “If you want to, we’ll freeze your eggs when you’re 18. I’ll pay for you to get your eggs frozen, so you don’t have to think about that.”

Listen up, Girl Dads, as I believe you’re called: If you’re talking to your—and I cannot stress this enough—11-year-old about eggs, it had better be about the kind she might eat for breakfast. Otherwise, something very weird is going on in your brain.