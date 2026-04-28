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Tanya Lukyanova
Tanya Lukyanova is a video journalist at The Free Press.
Tags:
Crime
Jeffrey Epstein
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Steve Pepe's avatar
Steve Pepe
11m

We now have a new crime. Guilt by association. 😳

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Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
16m

It's like THE INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS. A society built on the Ten Commandments has been systematically replaced with demon-infested lizards.

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