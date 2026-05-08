“1:30! 1:30!” GG Gilbert-Soto called after her boyfriend, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, as he ducked onto the street to head to the office. She turns back to me. “He’s going to be late.”

Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, who goes by GG, and Brin were in town for the Met Gala. I met her on the morning of the event at The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, where she was staying alongside a bevy of A-listers including Anna Wintour, the Kardashians, and Cardi B. Outside, die-hard K-pop fans gathered along police barricades in the hopes of snagging an autograph, and clothing racks overstuffed with tan Valentino garment bags were being rolled through side entrances by stylists. On a nearby couch, an assistant snarled into her cell phone, “She’ll have the salad with steak, mee-dee-uhm rare.”

Beside me, Gilbert-Soto was wearing Agolde jeans, a white long-sleeve shirt, and white Loewe flats; she’d accessorized with a black handbag, Celine tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a glass Evian that she’d mixed with a packet of Nectar-brand electrolytes. “They’re super clean,” she told me, “and you can get them on Amazon.”

Not so long ago, when she was in college at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles, Gilbert-Soto interned for Kris Jenner’s management company, Jenner Communications. That night, she’d be clinking champagne alongside Jenner at a $350,000-a-table fundraiser on the arm of her boyfriend of three years, who is, this week, the third-richest man in the world. Brin has a net worth of nearly $300 billion.