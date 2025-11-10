It’s Monday, November 10. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kara Kennedy on Trump’s plan to make America skinny again. Coleman Hughes talks to historian Victor Davis Hanson. Plus: Is 3I/ATLAS a rock—or an alien mother ship? All that and much more.

But first: The moment Senator John Fetterman’s heart stopped—and what happened next.

Four days before the 2022 Democratic primary for Senate in Pennsylvania, the leading candidate, John Fetterman, had a stroke. For a few seconds during surgery, his heart stopped. He survived and won the primary, but he remained an invalid, unable to understand words, phrases, and whole sentences.

Today, in an excerpt from his new memoir, Unfettered, which hits the shelves tomorrow, Fetterman describes the stroke and the deep depression that followed. He also admits that his ailments were serious enough that he was wrong to stay in the race against his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

“In hindsight, I should have quit,” he writes.

Although the stroke symptoms gradually lifted, Fetterman spent most of the general election—and much of his first year as a senator—struggling with a deep depression. His description of the effect of depression on both its victims and their loved ones is as true as a thing can be, and anyone who has suffered from the disease will identify with Fetterman. (I am one of those people.)

Fetterman writes: “Once, as I lay in bed, I asked myself, What would you do if there were a pill on the nightstand you could take and not wake up? I would have taken it.”

What saved him, he recounts, was the simple wisdom of a young therapist who said to him, “Children need their daddy.” We are pleased to bring you Fetterman’s raw, honest, and searing account of how close he came to the brink, and how he fought back.

—Joe Nocera

Will the Aliens Be Here by Christmas? Will Rahn Harvard theoretical physicist Avi Loeb has the scientific community in a tizzy. Why? Because he’s entertaining the idea that an interstellar object currently racing through our solar system might just be an alien mother ship. Will Rahn spoke to Loeb about the space oddity called 3I/ATLAS, which is on track to fly by Earth on December 19. “My hope,” said Loeb, “is that we don’t get an unwanted gift for the holidays.” Read full story

Too Little, Too Late: Why Cuomo Was Doomed Against Mamdani Olivia Reingold Andrew Cuomo never really stood a chance in the New York City mayoral race—and the people closest to him knew it. Olivia Reingold talks to those involved in the doomed effort to stop Zohran Mamdani and asks: What went wrong? Read full story

Redistricting Is Ruining Democracy Charles Lane Partisan redistricting is an embarrassment to the republic, writes Charles Lane. That’s how he frames the landslide victory of California’s Proposition 50, which allows the state to redraw its 52 congressional districts and likely shrink its GOP House delegation from nine to four. Read his latest piece on why the move creates a “one-way ratchet in favor of extremists over moderates”—and why we may have to get used to this dangerous new status quo. Read full story

Trump’s Ozempic Deal Will Make America Slim Again Kara Kennedy Donald Trump wants to make America slim again. Last week, he announced a deal with pharmaceutical companies to slash the cost of weight-loss drugs—and Kara Kennedy is all for it. All too often, she writes, the U.S. spends millions on disease treatments after the fact—but “rarely do we subsidize the treatment that may prevent the problem altogether.” Read Kara on why the “so-called ‘fat shot’ may become the first truly populist medicine of the 21st century.” Read full story

Conversations with Coleman: Victor Davis Hanson on Tucker, Trump, and the Fracturing Right

How did the American right, in just a few years, go from championing Western civilization to claiming that Winston Churchill was the real villain of World War II? Victor Davis Hanson, a classicist and one of the right’s most intellectually consistent voices, joins Coleman Hughes on the podcast this week to make sense of what exactly went wrong, and to answer the question: Where does conservatism go from here?

And for more on the fight for the soul of the right, read the latest from Batya Ungar-Sargon and Eli Lake:

Carts full of groceries wait to be given to people in need before SNAP benefits expired in Miami, Florida, on October 30, 2025. (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

The U.S. Senate reached a deal to fund the government late Sunday, 40 days after the shutdown began—the longest in history. The agreement calls for reinstating all government employees laid off during the shutdown, with workers receiving full back pay, and Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune promising a vote to extend Affordable Care Act healthcare subsidies later this year. The funding package will now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture told states to stop attempts to distribute SNAP benefits to low-income Americans during the ongoing government shutdown. States that refuse to comply will risk financial penalties. The directive follows new Supreme Court guidance issued the day before, which allowed the Trump administration to continue withholding funds for the program. SNAP benefits, which serve 42 million Americans, lapsed at the beginning of the month.

Air travel will fall to just “a trickle” if the government remains shut down, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The Federal Aviation Administration instructed airlines to cut 4 percent of flights on Friday, a number that will increase to 6 percent on Tuesday. This weekend, more than 5,000 domestic flights—or just about half of all domestic flights—were delayed or canceled as the system strains under staffing shortages and mounting disruptions. “It’s only going to get worse,” Duffy said.

The director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, resigned on Sunday amid a backlash against the British state broadcaster following the release of a heavily manipulated video of Donald Trump from January 6, 2021. “I have to take ultimate responsibility,” Davie’s resignation statement read. CEO Deborah Turness also resigned on Sunday.

Super Typhoon Fung-wong made landfall in the Philippines on Sunday, killing two. The country is still recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi, a storm that killed 224 in the Philippines and five in Vietnam last week.

Hamas has handed over the remains of Israeli army officer Hadar Goldin, who was killed in the 2014 Gaza war and whose body was held in Gaza for more than a decade. The transfer came as part of last month’s broader ceasefire agreement. Israeli officials say the bodies of four victims from the October 7, 2023 attacks still remain in Gaza.

Former NFL Commissioner Pal Tagliabue died on Sunday. Tagliabue led the NFL for 17 years, from 1989 to 2006, guiding the league during the September 11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina. He was 84.

Trump says that Americans could receive a $2,000 “tariff dividend,” according to a Sunday morning Truth Social post. The dividend will be “paid to everyone” except “high income people,” with Trump adding that those against tariffs are “FOOLS!” The announcement came just days after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments challenging the president’s broad-based tariffs.

Ronald Reagan–appointed federal Judge Mark Wolf announced his resignation on Sunday from his post on the Federal District Court for Massachusetts, accusing President Trump of “using the law for partisan purposes, targeting his adversaries while sparing his friends and donors from investigation, prosecution, and possible punishment.”

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian failed the California bar exam, vowing to take the test again until she passes. “No shortcuts, no giving up—just more studying and even more determination,” Kardashian wrote. In 2021, she passed the “baby bar exam”—an abbreviated law exam for first-year law students— after three attempts, successfully taking the test with Covid and a 104-degree fever.

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.