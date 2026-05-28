Scooter Braun on Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Becoming the Internet’s Villain

Scooter Braun reflects on how he became one of pop music’s most powerful kingmakers, helping to engineer the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande—and the controversies that reshaped his public image, from Kanye West’s antisemitic spiral, which ended their relationship, to the Taylor Swift masters dispute that turned Braun into one of the internet’…
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