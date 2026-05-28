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Scooter Braun on Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and Becoming the Internet’s Villain
Suzy Weiss
1HR 23M
Suzy Weiss spoke to the former mega-manager about how management is like parenting and being cast as the villain in Taylor Swift’s fairy tale: “I legitimately don’t know her.”

Scooter Braun reflects on how he became one of pop music’s most powerful kingmakers, helping to engineer the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande—and the controversies that reshaped his public image, from Kanye West’s antisemitic spiral, which ended their relationship, to the Taylor Swift masters dispute that turned Braun into one of the internet’…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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