“Ethically Sourced ‘Spare’ Human Bodies Could Revolutionize Medicine.”

That was the strange title of a fairly recent article in MIT Technology Review, in which three Stanford biologists and ethicists argue for the use of so-called bodyoids in science and medicine. This infelicitous term refers to human bodies created from stem cells—bodies that have been genetically altered so that they lack brains, and thus, presumably, are without consciousness. The authors acknowledge that we do not yet have the technical capability to create such beings, but recent advances in stem cells, gene editing, and artificial uteri “provide a pathway to producing living human bodies without the neural components that allow us to think, be aware, or feel pain.”