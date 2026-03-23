The passing of Robert Mueller at 81 is a somber occasion for what remains of the Washington establishment. George W. Bush, in a statement, highlighted the former FBI director’s role in “helping prevent another terrorist attack on U.S. soil” after 9-11. Barack Obama praised Mueller’s “relentless commitment to the rule of law.” Other senators and congressmen praised his valor as a Marine fighting in the Vietnam War.

This was the way our republic used to mark the end of a life dedicated to public service. But that America seems like a distant memory when the current president of the United States is Donald Trump. “Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” Trump posted on Truth Social of Mueller’s death. “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Social media vituperations like this from a sitting president used to shock our conscience. More than a decade into the MAGA era, it’s routine. And part of the reason for that was the scandal that Mueller could have exposed, but ended up fueling.