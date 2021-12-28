Dec 28, 2021 • 1HR 2M
Replay: Why You’re Right – And Wrong – About Abortion
The abortion debate is top of mind as we enter 2022, with a pending supreme court decision that could radically change the legality and availability of abortion in this country. So, we thought we’d revisit my conversation with writer Caitlin Flanagan.
The most honest thing I’ve ever read about abortion is by Caitlin Flanagan. It’s called “The Dishonesty of the Abortion Debate: Why We Need to Face the Best Argument From the Other Side.” You can read it here.
Read all of Caitlin’s work for the Atlantic here.
