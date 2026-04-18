Recession Indicators with Suzy and Dan

On this episode of Second Thought, Suzy Weiss sits down with Dan Ahdoot to talk about the big stories of the week, including Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance, the supposed unmasking of Satoshi Nakamoto, and whether $40 is too much to pay for half a rotisserie chicken.
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