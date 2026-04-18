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Recession Indicators with Suzy and Dan
Suzy Weiss
25M
On this episode of ‘Second Thought’: Must Justin Bieber heal on stage? If you secretly invented Bitcoin, what would the signs be? Is $40 too much to pay for half a rotisserie chicken?

On this episode of Second Thought, Suzy Weiss sits down with Dan Ahdoot to talk about the big stories of the week, including Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance, the supposed unmasking of Satoshi Nakamoto, and whether $40 is too much to pay for half a rotisserie chicken.

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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