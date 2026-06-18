Reading Trump’s Iran Deal So You Don’t Have To, with Mark Dubowitz

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, returns to School of War to discuss the newly released memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. What does the deal actually say? What are its biggest strategic implications? And is it comparable to the JCPOA—or something worse?
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