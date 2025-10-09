Last year, our reporter Frannie Block told me about a lecturer at Princeton who was teaching a class on “greatness,” firmly rooted in the classic books of the Western canon. He would open his course by telling students that if “the greatest thing, the best thing, the noblest thing about you on your deathbed is that you got into Princeton, you didn’t do it right.”

Apparently, this course on greatness was one of the most popular on campus.

We’ve published a lot of stories in The Free Press about how education is broken, and how young people are struggling to find meaning—but Frannie’s profile of this teacher gave me hope.

His name is Shilo Brooks, and when I got to meet him myself, we spoke for hours about the problem of America’s lost boys, the dramatic decline in book-reading, and how those two things are connected.

I knew we had to get him involved with what we’re doing here at The Free Press.

So I am thrilled to announce today that we are launching his brand-new podcast Old School, which is about books and how reading them can make us better. We’re releasing two episodes today. In the first, Shilo discusses Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea with Admiral James Stavridis; and in the second, he speaks to MeatEater’s Steven Rinella about Jim Harrison’s novel Wolf. You can listen below or wherever you get your podcasts.

To introduce himself, Shilo has also written a gorgeous essay about how reading changed his life, which we’re publishing today. Enjoy! —Bari Weiss

It was my second stepfather who taught me that real men read.

I am from the part of Texas where the names of the towns—Brownfield, Plainview, Levelland—reflect the barrenness of the scenery. My first father, the biological one, divorced my mother when I was an infant and later died of too much alcohol on too many weeknights.

My second father, whom I barely knew before he bolted with my mother’s meager retirement savings, left us with nothing but a broken-down car.

It was my third father, a Vietnam veteran with a high school education, who showed me what it means to be a man of depth and substance.

He was a blue-collar, red-blooded, rockabilly son of the ’60s when my mother married him. I was 7 years old. In backyard ball games, he threw a football like a bullet while wearing steel-toe work boots, faded Levi’s, and a trucker hat. He grilled meat over a fire built from wood he split with an axe, and he could hunt—and fish—with a bow and arrow.

My third father’s example presented a choice: I could succumb to the classic masculine temptations of my first two fathers, or I could follow his quiet example and shape my future by seeking wisdom in the pages of the past.

He also loved books. He lined the shelves in the small living room of our two-bedroom home with them. Books like Jack Kerouac’s On the Road, Charles Lindbergh’s We, and Larry McMurtry’s Lonesome Dove, the grandest work of fiction ever written about the American West.

It is powerful for a boy to see a grown man read. The lesson is best taught passively. My stepfather didn’t so much talk to me about books as demonstrate what it meant to have a relationship with them. Most evenings, after dinner, he would sit in his favorite leather recliner and open a book—quietly, faithfully, as if keeping a promise to himself. He showed me that living the life of a responsible man means living the life of the mind.

His example presented a choice: I could succumb to the classic masculine temptations of my first two fathers, or I could follow his quiet example and shape my future by seeking wisdom in the pages of the past.

Neither of us could have predicted that this would one day put me in the company of Ivy League professors and American presidents.

You do not have to be book smart to be a book reader.

I was not a standout student in my public high school. In 10th grade, I had a male English literature teacher (now an endangered species) who assigned American classics like Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath, and Jack London’s The Call of the Wild. I read the covers off them. But I didn’t do much else when it came to schoolwork. Most of my time outside school was spent working retail at the local shopping mall for money to buy books. I was not the prom king; I did not participate in organized athletics; I was not the student body president; I did not go to summer camps; I never traveled abroad; and I did not score well on standardized tests. (I did date a cheerleader, which I considered my greatest accomplishment.)

As an 18-year-old, I would not have been admitted to any of the elite universities at which I have now taught. When the valedictorian of my high school told me she got into Yale, I assumed it was somewhere in England.

But that year, a book changed my life.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s This Side of Paradise was published when he was only 23. It tells the story of Amory Blaine, a self-obsessed teenager in search of love and truth. Like Fitzgerald, Blaine goes to Princeton from a small town in the Midwest. Beneath the spires and gargoyles he finds lyric poetry and erudite friends. The novel instilled in me a romantic but earnest longing to get an old-school education. I wanted to read books and discuss them late into the night.

I would not have attended college at all if a man from my hometown had not paid my way in exchange for a promise to use my education to help others. In 2002, I started my freshman year at St. John’s College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Tens of thousands of pages and 22 years later, I found myself onstage in front of 250 undergraduates at Princeton, teaching my signature course on ambition. Tucked into my jacket pocket for my first lecture was a paperback of This Side of Paradise, strategically placed to conceal the nervous beats of my heart.

Young people today, and especially young men, do not understand how reading books can alter the trajectory of a life. Reading for pleasure among American adults has dropped 40 percent in the past 20 years. In 2022, only 28 percent of men read a work of fiction, compared to 47 percent of women—a 19-point gap. A National Endowment for the Arts study found that just 40 percent of men read any book at all that year.

This dramatic decrease in reading is happening at the same time as a deepening existential crisis among young men. Record numbers of them are not getting married, not dating, not enrolling in school or working, and struggling with serious mental health issues. A quiet malaise hangs over them. Today’s young men, who fill my classroom by the hundreds, ardently long for a more meaningful existence than the one offered to them by digital narcotics.

Reading can save them. Books invite us to feel unfamiliar feelings and think alien thoughts. They train us in empathy and make us feel less lonely. They help us to discover what we believe, what we value, and what we never imagined.

Great works of literature are entertaining, but they are not mere entertainment. A great book induces self-examination and spiritual expansion. When a man is starved for love, work, purpose, money, or vitality, a novel wrestling with these themes can be metabolized as energy for the heart. When a man suffers from addiction, divorce, self-loathing, or vanity, his local bookstore can become his pharmacy.

It’s not just the books we enjoy that make us better. Those that require effort to understand because they are difficult, or whose arguments, writing styles, or ideas rub us the wrong way, are perhaps even more edifying. Overcoming intellectual hardship strengthens the mind as much as overcoming physical hardship strengthens the body. Not liking a book provides an opportunity to articulate why you didn’t like it once you’ve finished it. This can clarify your thinking, cultivate compassion, and provide self-knowledge through examination of the negative.

Rather than engaging in a search for wisdom that rewards patient reflection, we are tempted by the frictionless immediacy of a digital life that degrades our humanity and turns us into twitching addicts. Some might save themselves by finding God. For others, there are the books God gave man.

That’s how it was for me. Baptized in James Joyce’s stream of consciousness and purified by Ray Bradbury’s literary fire, books saved me from the sins of my fathers and the colorless agony of a purposeless life. They took me from the cotton fields of West Texas to the lecture halls of the Ivy League, transforming me from a victim of circumstance into a CEO working with a former American president to lead a presidential center.

When I promised the man who paid my college tuition that I’d use my education to help other people, I didn’t yet know how. Now I do. In addition to teaching college students, I want to speak to men everywhere about great books. Why men? Because too many of us have stopped reading. Publishers Weekly reported in 2019 that 88 percent of private book clubs include only women.

That’s why I’m launching Old School, a literary fellowship for men. It’s called Old School because that’s the kind of education I always wanted: one where people read books and discuss them late into the night. Each week, fascinating men—from fitness gurus to philosophers—will sit down with me to talk about the books that changed their lives. We will form old-school bonds of friendship as we wrestle with timeless questions and dig into timeless classics. And we’ll become better men by becoming better readers. I hope you’ll kick off your boots and join us.

The Free Press earns a commission from any purchases made through all book links in this article.