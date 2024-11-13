FOR FREE PEOPLE

Overheard at The Free Press’s Election Party!

Qatar Denies It Is Expelling Hamas Officials
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Doha on October 24, 2024. (Nathan Howard via Getty Images)

The media reported that Doha is banishing the terror group’s leaders. The Qatari government says otherwise.

By Jay Solomon

November 12, 2024

Last weekend, numerous U.S., European, and Israeli media outlets—including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, and The Times of Israel—reported that the government of Qatar was moving to expel the leadership of Hamas, the Palestinian terror group. They sourced their stories to senior Biden administration officials.

“After rejecting repeated proposals to release hostages, its leaders should no longer be welcome in the capitals of any American partner,” a senior U.S. official told the Journal on Saturday. “We made that clear to Qatar following Hamas’s rejection weeks ago of another hostage release proposal.” (This same statement was shared with other media outlets.)

The only problem with these reports is that they weren’t true. Yes, America may have asked Qatar to expel Hamas officials. But Qatar appears to have ignored the request. 

